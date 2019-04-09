Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,381 shares of company stock worth $985,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/constellation-brands-inc-stz-shares-sold-by-first-hawaiian-bank.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.