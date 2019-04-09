CONMED Co. (CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will announce sales of $209.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.57 million and the highest is $210.20 million. CONMED posted sales of $202.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $898.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $899.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $943.67 million, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $944.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CONMED to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,552.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $277,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,189.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CONMED by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CONMED by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNMD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CONMED has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

