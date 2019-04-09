Concrete Pumping (BBCP) vs. Bouygues (BOUYF) Critical Survey

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping N/A -41.29% -7.45% Bouygues 3.22% 11.77% 3.28%

8.3% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Bouygues’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $243.22 million 0.81 -$7.11 million $2.47 2.77 Bouygues $37.36 billion 1.81 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Pumping.

Risk and Volatility

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Concrete Pumping does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Concrete Pumping and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.18%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Bouygues.

Summary

Bouygues beats Concrete Pumping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom. Its customers include commercial, infrastructure, and residential construction markets. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; manufacture of road safety and signaling equipment; and laying and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; produces cinemas; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; and licenses, publishes, and boards games, as well as musical and events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed Internet services; and Bbox Miami, an Android box for TV. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

