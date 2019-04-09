Concert Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,029 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,483% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.00. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $21.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Concert Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CNCE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/concert-pharmaceuticals-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-cnce.html.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.