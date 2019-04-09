Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CNCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

CNCE opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 533.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

