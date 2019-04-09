Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Mizuho

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 121.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,519. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. On average, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,823,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,049,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 484,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 471,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.