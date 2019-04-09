COMPASS GRP PLC/S (CMPGY) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their underperform rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

