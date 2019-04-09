Comparing Xerox (XRX) & HTC (HTCXF)

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xerox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HTC and Xerox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $2.42 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Xerox $9.83 billion 0.79 $361.00 million $3.46 9.75

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than HTC.

Dividends

Xerox pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HTC does not pay a dividend. Xerox pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xerox has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HTC and Xerox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A Xerox 0 3 2 0 2.40

Xerox has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.65%.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC N/A N/A N/A Xerox 3.67% 16.81% 5.77%

Summary

Xerox beats HTC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management. The company also provides desktop monochrome and color printers, and multifunction printers; copiers, digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and commercial printers; inkjet presses; and FreeFlow portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration of print jobs processing. In addition, it sells paper products, wide-format systems, and network integration solutions, such as xerox business solutions. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

