Comparing NI (NODK) & Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 14.64% 9.97% 6.00% Kingsway Financial Services -30.73% -57.59% -4.04%

20.4% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NI and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NI and Kingsway Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $212.37 million 1.68 $31.08 million N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 1.24 -$26.68 million N/A N/A

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NI beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

