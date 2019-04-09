Comparing Korea Electric Power (KEP) & Southern (SO)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -3.37% -2.85% -1.10% Southern 9.54% 11.39% 2.76%

Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Korea Electric Power does not pay a dividend. Southern pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $55.17 billion 0.29 -$1.20 billion $0.95 13.28 Southern $23.50 billion 2.27 $2.24 billion $3.07 16.81

Southern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Korea Electric Power and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 1 3 0 2.75 Southern 4 10 0 0 1.71

Southern has a consensus price target of $46.62, indicating a potential downside of 9.62%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Summary

Southern beats Korea Electric Power on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 26 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 40 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,200 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 9 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation infrastructure, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

