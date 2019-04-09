Comparing Electrocore (ECOR) & Its Rivals

Electrocore (NASDAQ: ECOR) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Electrocore to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electrocore and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrocore N/A N/A N/A Electrocore Competitors -126.75% -53.56% -20.00%

14.5% of Electrocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electrocore and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrocore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electrocore Competitors 216 631 1226 56 2.53

Electrocore currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.10%. Given Electrocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electrocore is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrocore and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrocore $990,000.00 -$55.82 million -4.70 Electrocore Competitors $1.19 billion $88.54 million 17.51

Electrocore’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Electrocore. Electrocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

