Comparing Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) & Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blue Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Hills Bancorp pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Blue Hills Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Blue Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $242.17 million 3.16 $67.11 million $4.71 11.48 Blue Hills Bancorp $117.05 million 5.49 $24.56 million $1.03 23.20

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Hills Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Hills Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Great Southern Bancorp and Blue Hills Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blue Hills Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Blue Hills Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.18, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Blue Hills Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Blue Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 27.71% 13.35% 1.47% Blue Hills Bancorp 20.98% 6.48% 0.94%

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Blue Hills Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and related services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 99 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; 6 commercial and 1 mortgage loan production offices Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Omaha, Nebraska, as well as in Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, and commercial and regular checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs. It also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. At December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 11 full-service branch offices located in Boston, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts. Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.