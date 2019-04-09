Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Position Reduced by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,479 shares during the period. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao comprises about 2.8% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.13% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 53,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CBD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,782. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1939 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s payout ratio is currently 143.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

