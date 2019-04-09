CommVault Systems (CVLT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CVLT stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $184.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $93,999.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 4,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,642,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,784,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,033,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.