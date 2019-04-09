Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. 1,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $201,663.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,901.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $47,802.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,892. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

