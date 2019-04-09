Columbia Sportswear (COLM) EVP Joseph P. Boyle Sells 2,050 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $217,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,302,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,092,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,113. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.06 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 9.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 268.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

