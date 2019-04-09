Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.55% of Colliers International Group worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Colliers International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.66 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of CIGI opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.12. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/colliers-international-group-inc-cigi-stake-boosted-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.