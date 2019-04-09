Colfax (CFX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an average rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.51.

NYSE:CFX opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Colfax has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.49 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $70,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $945,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $115,062.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Colfax by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

