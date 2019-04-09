Colfax (CFX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an average rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.51.
NYSE:CFX opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Colfax has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $37.05.
In related news, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $70,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $945,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $115,062.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Colfax by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
