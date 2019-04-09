CoinUs (CNUS) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $346,004.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021538 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 87.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

