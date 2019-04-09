Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,857 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $216,254.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.24. 39,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,135. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

