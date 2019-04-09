Cognios Capital LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 105,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 208,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

