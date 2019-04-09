Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Given $52.67 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners’ rating score has improved by 2.2% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $52.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Coca-Cola European Partners an industry rank of 229 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Coca-Cola European Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

