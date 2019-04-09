CNOOC (CEO) Given News Impact Rating of 3.14

Press coverage about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) has trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a coverage optimism score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CEO opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $142.94 and a 12 month high of $202.38.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $5.0955 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $3.82. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNOOC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

