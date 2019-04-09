CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Given $33.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCNE. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th.

CNB Financial stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $403.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.79. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 57.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

