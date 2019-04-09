ClubCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,384.00 (CLUB)

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One ClubCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00005665 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClubCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $39,384.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ClubCoin alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002141 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

ClubCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 102,765,128 coins. ClubCoin’s official website is clubcoin.co . ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

ClubCoin Coin Trading

ClubCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClubCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClubCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClubCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.