Cloudera (CLDR) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $11.66 on Monday. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cloudera by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,325,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,651 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 41.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

