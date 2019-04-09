Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 820.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clorox by 48,033.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,834 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.37. 18,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.21.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

