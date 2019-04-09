Clorox (CLX) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $139.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $159.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.21.

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,305,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clorox by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,664,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

