Clontarf Energy (CLON) Shares Up 10.6%

Clontarf Energy Plc (LON:CLON) shares traded up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 675,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.

