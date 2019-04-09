City Holding (CHCO) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 386.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in City were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in City by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in City by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in City by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in City by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,590,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in City by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. City had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. City’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $126,643.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $64,908.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,889.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $522,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. City currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

