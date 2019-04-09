Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

