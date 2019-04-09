Citigroup Inc. Takes $64,000 Position in INVESCO EXCHANG/1-30 LADDERED TREAS (PLW)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/1-30 LADDERED TREAS (NASDAQ:PLW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/1-30 LADDERED TREAS during the third quarter worth about $4,387,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/1-30 LADDERED TREAS by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,000,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 137,809 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/1-30 LADDERED TREAS in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/1-30 LADDERED TREAS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.
PLW opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. INVESCO EXCHANG/1-30 LADDERED TREAS has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $32.91.
