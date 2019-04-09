Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYM. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter.

BYM stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

