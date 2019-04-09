Citigroup Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 164.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.73. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

