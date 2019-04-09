Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,354 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 522.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,241,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 860,311 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 174.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 237,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 160,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,971,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

