Church & Dwight (CHD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $75.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Church & Dwight traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $72.77, with a volume of 22657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

