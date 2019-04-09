China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 19,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 512,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.60% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/china-jo-jo-drugstores-cjjd-stock-price-up-6.html.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.