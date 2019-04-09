Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,800. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

