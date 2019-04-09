Check Cap (CHEK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Check Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th.

Check Cap stock remained flat at $$2.70 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. Check Cap has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $19.78.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check Cap stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.20% of Check Cap as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

