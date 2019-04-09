Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Holdings Trimmed by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $162,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $750,771.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,416 shares of company stock worth $16,652,483. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

