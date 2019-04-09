Charah Solutions (CHRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

CHRA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Charah Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charah Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 8,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,217. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $203.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Charah Solutions by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

