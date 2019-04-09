Chanticleer’s (BURG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $3.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

BURG stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. Chanticleer has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.77.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chanticleer will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.55% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

