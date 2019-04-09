CEOs of Congress to appear in front of 7 banks

The minds of several of these U.S.’ biggest banks will look in front of Congress Wednesday, to get a hearing anticipated to create political terror, however, few policy changes.

Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase will testify, as well as the CEOs of both Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. The CEOs of Bank and State Street of New York Mellon are also slated to appear.

It is the most critical hearing on banks since Democrats took control of this House earlier this year.

Banks were trying to polish their images ahead of the hearing, aware their record gains in 2018 could be a target for Democrats. Meanwhile, the banking sector’s lobbyists are pushing Congress to unwind the principles put into place following the 2008 fiscal crisis.