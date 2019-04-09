Centralnic Group (CNIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).
The firm has a market cap of $77.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.03.
Centralnic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)
CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.
