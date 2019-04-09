Centauri (CTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $387,017.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Centauri has a market cap of $387,017.00 and approximately $678.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.45 or 0.13596410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00052513 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 38,356,112 coins and its circulating supply is 38,090,041 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

