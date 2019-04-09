Celsius Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (CEL)

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Celsius has a market cap of $0.00 and $105,442.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celsius has traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Celsius token can currently be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00355472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.01525352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00240628 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Celsius Profile

Celsius’ launch date was April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celsius is celsius.network . Celsius’ official message board is celsius.network/blog

Buying and Selling Celsius

Celsius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celsius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celsius using one of the exchanges listed above.

