Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Celgene by 9,691.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,495,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 16,327,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,390,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Celgene by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,650,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,438,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celgene from $100.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

Shares of CELG stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,972,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $95.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

