CDW (CDW) Holdings Reduced by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,122 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 1.9% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of CDW worth $25,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.84. 14,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,401. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,360.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,499,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,692,173.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,577 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,699 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

