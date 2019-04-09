Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,479 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.54.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

