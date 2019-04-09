Carolina Financial (CARO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CARO. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carolina Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

CARO traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Leddy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President M. J. Huggins III sold 5,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,573.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,410 over the last 90 days. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 390.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

